Nancy J. Hutchinson
January 1, 2022
Nancy J. Hutchinson, 76 of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may visit at Serenity for viewing on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m., arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.