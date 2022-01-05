Menu
Nancy J. Hutchinson
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Nancy J. Hutchinson

January 1, 2022

Nancy J. Hutchinson, 76 of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may visit at Serenity for viewing on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m., arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
25 Entries
Camille, Crystal and Eugene,
We are saddened to hear about the loss of your mother, Nancy. She had a sweet spirit.
May your love carry you as you press through this most difficult time.
Peace be with you.

Ernestine Law and The Law Girls
January 8, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time Nancy will be missed such a wonderful person.Earth has no sorry that Heaven cannot heal.God Bless You all.
Dorothy Golden
Friend
January 8, 2022
Camille, Crystal, and Gene, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Remember her wisdom, kindness, and love. Uncle Robert
January 8, 2022
Sherie Williams
January 7, 2022
I am sorry to hear of Aunt Nancy's passing. She was a very special woman of God who had a tremendous influence on our family. She will be missed but our comfort comes in knowing that she is most certainly in the arms of God and we will see him/her again.
If you need anything don't hesitate to call.
Brian Geter
Family
January 7, 2022
Camille, Crystal, and Gene
My mom shared the news with me earlier in the week of Mrs. Nancy's passing. She was so sweet and loving to our family and in recent years kind and supportive to my mom as she dealt with illnesses of her own. Our sincere condolences to your family from ours (Barbara, Donna, Beth, and I). We will be praying God’s blessings of strength, joy, comfort, and peace for you all.
Tony Clayborne
Friend
January 7, 2022
Crystal,
Our deepest condolences for your loss. Your mom was an amazing woman and her legacy will live on through you and your family. Sending thoughts and prayers to support you through this difficult time. May her memories give you strength and keep her forever close. God Bless!
Janine Buis
Coworker
January 7, 2022
Crystal, we are sending you our love and thoughts and prayers. I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Your mom must have been an amazing woman to have a daughter like you. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May the memory of your mom live inside your heart forever and be for a blessing to you.
Sherri Sklar
Friend
January 7, 2022
Missy Hairston and Family
January 6, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss. Your mother was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
Sending prayers for God's love,comfort and strength to sustain you during this difficult time.
Reverend Drema Calloway
Friend
January 6, 2022
Deepest condolences to you and your family Crystal !! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at these difficult times !! May your mum's beautiful soul rest in peace !!
Kajanan Sangar
Friend
January 6, 2022
Crystal, so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you
John & Deborah Drury
Coworker
January 6, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathies to the family of Nancy Hutchinson, a dear heart who has left us too soon. You will be sorely missed not only by your family but also by those who knew you as the kind person you were.
brenda altis
Friend
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow, will miss seeing your beautiful smile in church, you were such a nice lady, and will be missed.
Donna Toliver
Friend
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
January 5, 2022
A really sweet lady she will truly be missed.
Roxanne Woods
Friend
January 4, 2022
Prayers and Condolences to Camille and the family in the passing of your Mother.
DeRondo WILLIS
Classmate
January 4, 2022
My sincere condolences and prayers are being sent the family and friends. Nancy was always such a joy to be around. Her smile and laughter, sharing her love for her family and sharing her faith. She will be missed! May the Lord give you all comfort during your loss and beyond.
Latrice Hilton
January 4, 2022
Camille I am so sorry for your loss I know the void is great you are in my prayers
Joyce Petty
Friend
January 4, 2022
To the family,you have my deepest sympathies. May you feel the love and comfort of God not only for today,but for day's to come..
Venita Jones
January 4, 2022
Sending my condolences and positive energy during this time. The soul lives forever ❤
Sherron Moorman
Friend
January 4, 2022
To the family of Nancy Hutchinson, praying God will enfold you in His faithful love and comfort you with the cherished memories you hold dear.
Carol Sweetenberg
Friend
January 4, 2022
To the family, my heart was truly sadden when I heard of Nancy's passing. I thank the lord for allowing to stay in contact. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Sabina Barlow
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your lost, She was always a dear friend of my Mothers and my Family. She will truly be missed.
Bill Scott
Friend
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Hugs and Love
Mrs. Darlene M Brown-Rasheed
Friend
January 4, 2022
