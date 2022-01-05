Camille, Crystal, and Gene

My mom shared the news with me earlier in the week of Mrs. Nancy's passing. She was so sweet and loving to our family and in recent years kind and supportive to my mom as she dealt with illnesses of her own. Our sincere condolences to your family from ours (Barbara, Donna, Beth, and I). We will be praying God’s blessings of strength, joy, comfort, and peace for you all.



Tony Clayborne Friend January 7, 2022