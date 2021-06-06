Nancy Reedy Jennings
June 4, 2021
Nancy Reedy Jennings, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully in the arms of her daughters on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Charles Richard Jennings and her parents, Edith and Bane Reedy.
Nancy was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Jennings Capanna (Derek) and Susan Jennings Mowles (Matt), and her five precious grandchildren, Chase, Will, and Emma Capanna, and Lewis and Josh Mowles.
Nancy was born and raised in Caretta, West Virginia, and moved to the Roanoke Valley following high school to pursue a degree from National Business College. There she met her husband-to-be Charles Jennings, and they were wed in 1962. Nancy was a wonderful stay-at-home mom to her daughters until entering back into the workforce in 1980. Nancy spent twenty-five years as a Loan Manager for Roanoke County Schools Employees Federal Credit Union. Upon retirement, Nancy and Charles enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and spoiling their grandchildren. Nancy was an active member in the community volunteering weekly at the Rescue Mission and serving on numerous committees at Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
Nancy was known by her many friends as a gracious host, a fierce game player and always brought laughter to the room. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed walking, shopping and was always up for an adventure.
Nancy will be greatly missed, and her love and laughter will be felt and cherished forever by those who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Lauren Chafin Lobenhofer.
A "Special Thank You" goes to close friends and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for holding our hands during her illness.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission at rescuemission.net
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.