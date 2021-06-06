Menu
Nancy Reedy Jennings
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Nancy Reedy Jennings

June 4, 2021

Nancy Reedy Jennings, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully in the arms of her daughters on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Charles Richard Jennings and her parents, Edith and Bane Reedy.

Nancy was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Jennings Capanna (Derek) and Susan Jennings Mowles (Matt), and her five precious grandchildren, Chase, Will, and Emma Capanna, and Lewis and Josh Mowles.

Nancy was born and raised in Caretta, West Virginia, and moved to the Roanoke Valley following high school to pursue a degree from National Business College. There she met her husband-to-be Charles Jennings, and they were wed in 1962. Nancy was a wonderful stay-at-home mom to her daughters until entering back into the workforce in 1980. Nancy spent twenty-five years as a Loan Manager for Roanoke County Schools Employees Federal Credit Union. Upon retirement, Nancy and Charles enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and spoiling their grandchildren. Nancy was an active member in the community volunteering weekly at the Rescue Mission and serving on numerous committees at Cave Spring United Methodist Church.

Nancy was known by her many friends as a gracious host, a fierce game player and always brought laughter to the room. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed walking, shopping and was always up for an adventure.

Nancy will be greatly missed, and her love and laughter will be felt and cherished forever by those who knew her.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Lauren Chafin Lobenhofer.

A "Special Thank You" goes to close friends and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for holding our hands during her illness.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission at rescuemission.net. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Jun
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cave Spring United Methodist Church
4505 Hazel Drive SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will miss lunches with Nancy when she visited her NJ family. Although "in-laws", I considered her a friend ... I will miss.
Mary Eleanor Capanna
June 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy Deborah and Susan. I will always remember Nancy as a wonderful hostess. She always knew what to say and encourage this girl who didn´t have a lot of self-confidence. My thoughts and prayers are with you both.
Karen C. Burton
Friend
June 8, 2021
Susan and Deborah your mother was one of the sweetest people I have ever known. We had more fun working together for years. We laughed together and at times we even cried together. Nancy was always there she was our anchor at the Credit Union for a lot of years. Loved her so much. Will keep you all in my prayers.
Patsy Ingle
Friend
June 7, 2021
We will always remember Nancy as the happy lady with so many stories. Remember so many funny times we shared, Halloween parties, roomies on the New England cruise, cards & dominos., etc.,etc. We will surely miss her & may she RIP! Girls, your Mother was a fantastic lady!
Faye & Ron Scott
Family
June 6, 2021
