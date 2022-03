Nancy JordanSeptember 13, 2021Nancy Jordan, 89, of Vinton and formerly of Blue Ridge and Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.Her family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com