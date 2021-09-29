Nancy Hatcher Lambert
May 1, 1932 - September 27, 2021
Nancy Hatcher Lambert, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.
She was born on May 1, 1932, daughter of the late Oscar and Eddie Key Hatcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Whitey" Lambert; sisters, Nell Grier and Lucille Waldron; and brothers, Jack Hatcher and Glen Hatcher.
Nancy was a member of Oakland Baptist Church for more than 50 years and she was a Kroger employee for more than 40 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend that will greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Creasy (Roger) and Marcia Bell (David); grandchildren, Jeremy Creasy (Starr), Philip Creasy (Chrissy), Katie Gobble (Trevor), Jacob Bell, and Noah Bell (Abby); great-grandchildren, Blake, Hannah, Harper, Roman, Jack, and Brooks; nieces, Debbie Carter, Jan Waldron, and Barbara Grier; and special friend, Brenda Ringley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Valley Rehab for their care and support.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.