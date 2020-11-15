Mitchell
Nancy P.
March 11, 1953
November 12, 2020
Nancy P. Mitchell, 67, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Bedford on March 11, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Henry Parker and the late Christine Wood Parker. Nancy was also predeceased by her brother Lonnie Thomas Parker.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Mitchell; siblings, Karen Parker Waldron (Johnny) and Gwen Parker Craig, Donnie Parker (Jane), Michael Parker (Rhonda); many nieces and nephews.
Nancy worked as a bookkeeper at NAPA. She was a member of Longwood Avenue Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Nancy's family and Tharp Funeral Home request all guests to follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
