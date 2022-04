Nancy Leah PenningtonNovember 2, 1954 - March 13, 2021Nancy L. Pennington, 66, born in Tifton, Ga., passed away in Roanoke, Va., on March 13, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Leah Funk of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, John Funk of Charlottesville, Va.; and brother, Al Pennington of Vinton, Va. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangments