Nancy Robertson PerdueNancy Robertson Perdue, age 84, of Glade Hill, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 65 years, Cecil Perdue, on Thursday, April 14, 2022.She is survived by her children, Doraine Dent (Robert), Denise Amos (Mike), Derek Perdue (Patty), and Damon Perdue (Tammy); brother, David Robertson (Maggie); grandchildren, Shilynn Amos, Sheena Amos Turner, Megan Perdue (Andrew), Jacob Perdue, Reneigh Elizabeth, Landon Robertson (Lori), and Jarrett Robertson (Shaye); great-grandchildren, Claudia and Zach Brooks, Tucker Perdue, Abielle and Jagger Turner, Aynslie, Camden, Savanna, and Alexa Robertson; special friends, Clemmie Jackson, Betty and Leo Robinson; and fur baby, Angel.Nancy was a faithful member of Mt. Ivy Christian Church. She was also a realtor for many years. Nancy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to bake and was well known for her coconut cake. Holidays, especially Christmas, was made special by her welcoming family and friends. Nancy spent her time thinking of others and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She will be missed.Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with Minister Steve Pasley officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon Tuesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Ivy Christian Church building fund. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.