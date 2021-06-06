Nancy Mae Giles Robertson
April 20, 1934 - June 4, 2021
Nancy Mae Giles Robertson of Roanoke and Richmond, Va., left this world peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the age of 87.
Nancy was the sixth of eight children and the daughter of John Lewis and Mary Elizabeth Giles. Born on April 20, 1934, and raised on a farm in Chatham, Virginia. Despite the hardships of a war-time childhood, Nancy spent many happy years playing with her siblings, especially enjoying woodland walks in every season where she grew to notice and appreciate the ever-changing Virginia landscape. A favorite pastime was working alongside her mother in the family garden, which fostered an early love of flowers that lasted a lifetime. Her favorite was the Black-eyed Susan.
After high school, Nancy graduated from James Madison University where she studied Education and Home Economics. In 1956, Nancy met Frank Robertson at the wedding of her best friend and his best friend. It was love at first sight; the story goes. Soon after the two were married and moved to Tacoma, Washington where Frank was stationed in the United States Army. The young couple spent several years there and then returned to Frank's hometown of Roanoke, Virginia where he began work with the Norfolk and Western Railroad, and Nancy began to teach home economics in the Roanoke City School System.
Before long, Nancy and Frank welcomed their first son, John Christian (Chris) in 1961 and two years later another son, Jeffrey William (Jeff) in 1963. Nancy's life was full as mom of two young boys and the family flourished in the beauty and charm of life in Roanoke. Nancy always stayed close to her large family often taking the boys to her family home in Chatham to see grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. These are cherished memories for her sons.
Once her boys were both in school, Nancy went back to teaching and began a rewarding career with the Roanoke City School System as a teacher at Patrick Henry High School and later Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Nancy was beloved by students and faculty alike for her warmth and fun-loving attitude. She loved serving as the class sponsor for the Class of 1971. She enjoyed all the school activities, but often laughed that her favorite memory was participating in "Donkey Basketball" - and yes donkeys were involved!
Nancy was an avid sports fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching her sons play football, baseball, and basketball. She never missed a game. Nancy was also a huge fan of ACC basketball!
Several years after Frank's death, in 2001, Nancy moved to Richmond, Virginia to be near her family. She took a lot of pleasure in working out at the Shady Grove YMCA and built very strong friendships in her new town. But Nancy's happiest moments were times spent with her six granddaughters - sharing her love of cooking, sewing, and gardening. Nancy loved her grandchildren.
Nancy also loved her friends and had the gift of making new ones her entire life. She was grateful for the people who entered her life and cherished the time she spent with them. Nancy had a special relationship with her siblings and their children. Although distance kept them apart, they grew closer over the years via letters, phone calls, trips together and family reunions.
Nancy's faith was extremely important to her throughout her life. She grew up at Concord United Methodist Church. She was a member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke for over 40 years, and in Richmond worshiped at Shady Grove United Methodist and Christ Church Episcopal. In her last years, she was grateful for the Church at Cedarfield Retirement Community. The family is extremely grateful for the staff and residents of Cedarfield and the care and fellowship given to her during each and every phase of her time there.
Nancy is survived by her son, Chris and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and granddaughters, Anne Christian, Virginia and Mae Robertson; son, Jeff and daughter-in-law, Mary, and grandchildren, Tessa and Ryan Thompson, Emma Robertson and Brenna and Chad Michaels; great-grandson, Wyatt; and siblings, Glenn and Pat Giles, Ronnie Giles, and Donnie and Joy Giles.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Memorial Service celebrating Nancy's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. Preceding the service, Nancy will be laid to rest at Evergreen Burial Park at 9:30 a.m.
For those who would like to honor Nancy's memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.