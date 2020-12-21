Nancy Theresa Moxley Stone, a long-time resident of Elk Creek, Virginia, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at her home in Elk Creek. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 31, 1930, she was the daughter of James Carl and Blanch Wustenberg Kirby and the adopted daughter of Dr. Joseph C. and Emma Kirby Moxley, all of whom preceded her in death.
Nancy lived a long, full life in her beloved Elk Creek, Virginia, surrounded by the family and friends she adored and who love her in turn. Throughout her childhood and marriage, homes were but a few miles apart, her influence spanned much further afield, always focused on her husband, daughters, family and the vast thread of friendships she maintained within the Elk Creek Valley and beyond.
She attended Elk Creek Elementary School and graduated from Elk Creek High School. A graduate of Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. with a B.A. Degree in Music and Piano. Nancy had a lifelong interest in music.
On July 5, 1952, she was married to Ernest Warren Stone and they had two daughters. He preceded her in death.
Nancy and Ernest Warren lived most of the married years in Elk Creek on the family farm. She taught music and private piano lessons in the local schools. A life-long member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, Nancy served on the Administrative Board in a number of capacities. She was the church organist and pianist and the teacher of the Young Adult Class for more than 40 years.
A very active person in the local community, she was a member of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library Board, the Grayson County School Board Selection Committee, the Galax Music Club, Chair of the Regional VA Federation Music Clubs, Member of the Galax Book Club, the Foundation Board of Wytheville Community College, and the Board of Camp Dickenson.
Nancy leaves her daughters, Rosamond and her husband, Esko Lehtinen of Elk Creek and their son, Simon and Sarah, his wife, and their son, Elliot, and Theresa and her husband, Dr. Robert Lazo of Elk Creek and sons, Nicholas and Rachel Park, his fiancée, James and Isabel, and his wife, their children, Thomas and Elizabeth, and Robert and Amanda Moffett, his fiancée. Also surviving are a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends Ralph and Brenda Brown. The family wishes to express it gratitude to her caregivers, Brenda Cole, Erma Delp, Vanessa Espinosa, Linda Graham, Marietta Hall, and Margie Spencer.
The burial will be private. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Elk Creek Fire Dept., PO BOX 36, Elk Creek, Virginia 24326; Elk Creek Rescue Squad, PO BOX 130, Elk Creek, VA 24326; or Lebanon U.M. Church, c/o Alta Billings, 1249 Powder Mill Rd., Elk Creek, VA 24326.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Stone family.
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Sympathy to the Family
Steve Mitchell
Acquaintance
December 23, 2020
I first knew Nancy as a classmate at Mary Washington College. Our friendship has lasted through the years and recently was renewed as she texted me news for the college magazine. I'm so very sad upon hearing this news. I treasured our special friendship.
Rita Morgan Stone
December 21, 2020
Sure a lovely kind lady. Such a tender sweet smile. Remember her so well as a sunday school teacher at LUMC and the beautiful music she played at ours wedding some 50 years ago. May the sweet memories make this difficult time a little easier.
Carol Brooks
Friend
December 21, 2020
Rosamond, Theresa and Family, What a legacy your precious Mother leaves behind. We are blessed to have Elk Creek roots. Nancy was such a loving, gracious lady. She was certainly a pillar of that community who devoted her love and resources generously. Sending love and prayers to comfort you in your loss.
Ruth Hall
Friend
December 20, 2020
Mrs Stone was a dear. She was so sweet and friendly. Always had time for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. She will be missed
Rosamond and Theresa, so sorry for the loss of your mother.
John Parsons
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
I am so very sorry. Love and Prayers for the family.
Wanda Sapp Hale
Friend
December 20, 2020
Janice Conway
Friend
December 20, 2020
Janice Conway
Friend
December 20, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Nancy Moxley Stone, a woman who throughout her life, contributed meaningful to the lives of all those with whom she came in contact. She was always thoughtful in word and deed and gave all of us who were fortunate to know her a sense of service and purpose in life. She was our Sunday School teacher, our neighbor, our mentor, and our friend. Her presence will not only be sorely missed by her family, whom she adored, but also by the community of Elk Creek and Grayson County at large. It is hard to fathom that I will no longer be able to text back and forth with her, or hear her sunny voice as she talks about her beloved Elk Creek. I can still hear her whistle or hum a tune as she went about a daily task. Rest in peace, dear Nancy. I will remember you and Dr. and Mrs. Moxley with love to the end of my days, and never forget the many kindnesses each of you always showed to me and my family.