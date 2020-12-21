Nancy Theresa Moxley Stone



December 18, 2020



Nancy Theresa Moxley Stone, a long-time resident of Elk Creek, Virginia, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at her home in Elk Creek. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 31, 1930, she was the daughter of James Carl and Blanch Wustenberg Kirby and the adopted daughter of Dr. Joseph C. and Emma Kirby Moxley, all of whom preceded her in death.



Nancy lived a long, full life in her beloved Elk Creek, Virginia, surrounded by the family and friends she adored and who love her in turn. Throughout her childhood and marriage, homes were but a few miles apart, her influence spanned much further afield, always focused on her husband, daughters, family and the vast thread of friendships she maintained within the Elk Creek Valley and beyond.



She attended Elk Creek Elementary School and graduated from Elk Creek High School. A graduate of Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. with a B.A. Degree in Music and Piano. Nancy had a lifelong interest in music.



On July 5, 1952, she was married to Ernest Warren Stone and they had two daughters. He preceded her in death.



Nancy and Ernest Warren lived most of the married years in Elk Creek on the family farm. She taught music and private piano lessons in the local schools. A life-long member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, Nancy served on the Administrative Board in a number of capacities. She was the church organist and pianist and the teacher of the Young Adult Class for more than 40 years.



A very active person in the local community, she was a member of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library Board, the Grayson County School Board Selection Committee, the Galax Music Club, Chair of the Regional VA Federation Music Clubs, Member of the Galax Book Club, the Foundation Board of Wytheville Community College, and the Board of Camp Dickenson.



Nancy leaves her daughters, Rosamond and her husband, Esko Lehtinen of Elk Creek and their son, Simon and Sarah, his wife, and their son, Elliot, and Theresa and her husband, Dr. Robert Lazo of Elk Creek and sons, Nicholas and Rachel Park, his fiancée, James and Isabel, and his wife, their children, Thomas and Elizabeth, and Robert and Amanda Moffett, his fiancée. Also surviving are a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends Ralph and Brenda Brown. The family wishes to express it gratitude to her caregivers, Brenda Cole, Erma Delp, Vanessa Espinosa, Linda Graham, Marietta Hall, and Margie Spencer.



The burial will be private. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Elk Creek Fire Dept., PO BOX 36, Elk Creek, Virginia 24326; Elk Creek Rescue Squad, PO BOX 130, Elk Creek, VA 24326; or Lebanon U.M. Church, c/o Alta Billings, 1249 Powder Mill Rd., Elk Creek, VA 24326.



Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Stone family.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.