Nancy Stump
October 11, 2020
Nancy Stump Motley of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 90. She was at home surrounded by her family. Daughter of Olivia Stump Barger and Stepfather William Stewart Barger, Nancy was born in Roanoke and lived there all her life.
An energetic and fun-loving wife, mother and grandmother, Nancy devoted her life to serving her family and community. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School (1948) and Mary Washington College (1952). During her school years she served in leadership positions in student government, Cap and Gown Society, and the YWCA. Nancy loved to sing, and she participated in college musicals and sang in the choir at South Roanoke United Methodist Church for many years. She was involved in church, community, and school organizations throughout her life. As a teen she met her husband, Kenneth L Motley, at Green Memorial Church where they married in 1951. They were married for 66 years. Briefly she taught Latin in the Blacksburg Public Schools before starting a family.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; her brother, Harry E Stump Jr.; and her son, Douglas E Motley. Nancy leaves behind three children, and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, Sharon Motley Kleinman and her husband, Brad, of Potomac, Md., and their two children, Natalie and Olivia; Shelley Motley Case and her husband, Randy, of Williamsburg, Va., their son, Andrew, his wife, Corinne, and their two children, Isaac and Liza, and their daughter, Emily and husband, Dave McWhorter; and Benjamin S. Motley and his wife, Kim, of Boones Mill, Va., and their three children, Christa Motley and her life partner, Jimmy Giles, Meagan and husband, Andrew Bolzman, and Jenna Motley.
A socially distanced graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 East Main Street, Salem, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Roanoke Valley. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 13, 2020.