Nancy St. Clair Wheeler
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Nancy St.Clair Wheeler

December 12, 2021

Nancy S. Wheeler, 87, of Goodview, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Folowing the interment, the family invites friends to gather for fellowship and food at Beaverdam Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. and from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Please observe current Covid guidelines for everyone's safety.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA
Dec
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bruce and Regina, So sorry for your mothers passing. Christmas will be a hard time every year. We all have had so many loved ones pass recently. God be with you and your family this Christmas.
Jean M Overstreet
Friend
December 24, 2021
Regina, sadden to hear of your mothers passing. She was very kind and sweet lady. I know she will be missed. You, Mike and your extended family are in my prayers. May God Bless
Benny Stevens
December 24, 2021
