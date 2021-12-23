Nancy St.Clair WheelerDecember 12, 2021Nancy S. Wheeler, 87, of Goodview, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021.A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Folowing the interment, the family invites friends to gather for fellowship and food at Beaverdam Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. and from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Please observe current Covid guidelines for everyone's safety.