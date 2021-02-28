Menu
Nancy Beeghly Whitlow
Nancy Beeghly Whitlow

February 26, 2021

Nancy Beeghly Whitlow, age 78, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Amos Whitlow; father, Urias Beeghly; and son, Little William. Surviving are her son, Daniel Whitlow (Tammy); daughter, Lorie Larrabee (Edward); grandchildren, Tracy Whitlow, Tommy and Travis Larrabee; mother, Mary Beeghly; brother, Donnie Beeghly (Gay); sisters, Ruth Gates (Jerry), Marty Rice, and Jean Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She also taught school at Lighthouse Academy. Nancy worked with her husband Amos until she retired.

A private family service will be conducted at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
