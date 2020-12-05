Naomi Jean Obenshain Swain
August 1, 1934 - December 1, 2020
Naomi Jean Obenshain Swain, 86, of Roanoke, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy S. Obenshain; husband, Elmer B. Swain; as well as five brothers and one sister.
Naomi worked for the United States Navy and later for the Veterans Administration Regional Office where she retired from.
Naomi is survived by her son, Melvin Richard Swain and wife, Cathy; daughter, Teresa Marie Swain Barnes and husband, Doug; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their many acts of kindness and loving care.
Services will be private for the family. Condolences may be left to the family at simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.