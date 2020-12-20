Menu
Narcissus Miller and Elmer Alfred Bishop
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Narcissus Miller & Elmer "E.A." Alfred Bishop

Narcissus Miller Bishop, 74, of Roanoke, Va., was born on November 12, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Elmer Alfred "E.A." Bishop, 73, of Roanoke, Va., was born on December 21, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

A public viewing for both will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life for Mr. and Mrs. Bishop will be held at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved them both and will miss them.
Margo Stuart
December 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy and Condolences to the family, both will be missed.
Sandra Hodge
December 23, 2020
To both families, sincere sympathy and prayers that God will see you through these sad times/
Patricia Oliver-Thomas
December 22, 2020
With heartfelt condolences, what a songbird! Prayers for the family!
Chinene Beane
December 22, 2020
You were such upbeat person, when I talked to you last you had me laughing and forgetting I called to cheer you up. RIP-Nip & EA
Laverne Gibson Barnett
December 21, 2020
Blessings of Strength Comfort and Peace over the family. I remember her sweet spirit and beautiful voice from my childhood. An angel here and now there.
Stephanie Pullen
December 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and heart felt condolences at the passing of these wonderful people. May God comfort you. The Monroe and Stewart families
Mary M. Stewart
December 20, 2020
Nip, it´s so hard to believe of your passing. I will miss you at our class reunions. They will not be the same without you. I´ll also miss you at different church functions and hearing your melodious voice. Another angel has joined the Heavenly choir. Rest well classmate, you´ve earned your wings,
Darlene Ramey Kasey
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about my classmate and his wife she would like to send all her sympathies to her to the family and may God bless them all and thank you all from Ellen Brown
Ellen Brown
December 20, 2020
To these families, I offer my sincere condolences during your times of sorrow. God bless and take care,
Carmen Evans Sutton
December 20, 2020
