Narcissus Miller & Elmer "E.A." Alfred Bishop
Narcissus Miller Bishop, 74, of Roanoke, Va., was born on November 12, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Elmer Alfred "E.A." Bishop, 73, of Roanoke, Va., was born on December 21, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
A public viewing for both will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life for Mr. and Mrs. Bishop will be held at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.