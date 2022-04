Neil



Secrist



3/16/1984 - 6/5/2004 Precious memories of our special young man will live in our hearts forever. There isn't a day that goes by that you are not thought about several times Neil. We love and miss you so very much son.



Happy Birthday Sweetheart! Dad, Mom and Ken, Eric, Sarah, Elijah, Grandma, Levi, Otis and all of your family & friends.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.