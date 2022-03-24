Nelia May Sink Spencer
March 22, 2022
Nelia May Sink Spencer, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Harold and Louise Sink. Nelia was raised in Roanoke and graduated from Jefferson High School. She was married for more than 50 years to William R. Spencer, also of Roanoke, who predeceased her. Nelia was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Spencer Butler; her sister, Betty Sink Collins; and her brother, Dickie Sink.
Her surviving family includes her daughter, Sally Cox of Cary, North Carolina; her sons, William R. Spencer Jr. (Debbie) and Joel T. Spencer, both of Roanoke, and James R. Spencer of Salem, Va. Nelia also leaves eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was a very loving and caring Mom and Nanny to her family, and they all adored her.
Nelia was a lifelong member of Calvary Memorial Church of Roanoke and served her church faithfully in many capacities for more than 50 years.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, a charity close to her heart, to help support research and care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.