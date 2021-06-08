Nell Jane Hylton
May 2, 1937 - June 6, 2021
Nell Jane Hylton Long, 84, of Christiansburg, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with her husband by her side. She was born on May 2, 1937, to Early C. Hylton and Ila Alderman Hylton.
In 1995, she retired from Radford University after working 25 years at Radford University Post Office. She was a member of Christiansburg Church of the Brethren for over 50 years, sang in the choir for many years, and also served as deacon in the church. Gardening, photographing God's creation, and singing in church cantatas were some of her many blessings to others.
She is a loving mother, grandmother, and GiGi to her beloved great-grandchildren. Her family has been the love of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Early C. Hylton and Ila Alderman Hylton; and her brother, David Earl Hylton.
Nell is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Stanley J. Long; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Elaine and Ted Heller; son and daughter-in-law, Randy Lane and Lita Long; sister-in-law, Gloria Hylton; seven grandchildren, Randy Long II (April), Amy Johnson (Caleb), Ellen Goad (Cameron), Samuel Long, Katie Heller, Michael Heller, and Abbi Heller; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Zaya, Naomi, Uzziah, Judah, Zuri, and Eve.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Stover officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.