Nellie "Nell" Stevens Bowyer
February 28, 2021
Nellie "Nell" Stevens Bowyer answered her Lord's call on Sunday, February 28, 2021 to come and receive her promised eternal life in Gloryland after faithfully serving him for over 93 years. Nell was the daughter of Vernie and Lula Holdren Stevens.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60+ years Walter "Dan" Bowyer; her grandson, Adam Stull; her brothers, Ezra and McKinley Stevens; her sisters, Mary Knight, Helen Motley, and Rosie Williams.
Nell is survived by her loving children who cared for her in their homes for almost three years, Patsy Bowyer Stull and husband, Robert and Donald Bowyer and wife, Karen. Nell also leaves behind her "baby Sis" Peggy Brown and sister-in-law, Edith Bowyer.
Nell was a proud Granny to Andy (Stacy) Stull, John (Teanna) Stull, Melissa Bowyer Vaughan (Josh) and Kyle (Leah) Bowyer. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Christopher, Jameson and Ava Stull, Haleigh and JW Vaughan, and Jaxon and Axl Bowyer. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive their Aunt Nell.
Nell was a lifetime member of Saunders Grove Church of the Brethren where she praised her Lord with her voice and did any job on the grounds of the church that needed to be done. If the doors of the church were open for activities, she was there in the background doing what she did best.
A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. with a service of celebration to follow. The service will be conducted by Nell's nephew, Pastor Glen Stevens. Nell's burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.