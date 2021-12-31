Nellie Francisco HutchinsonFebruary 8, 1933 - December 29, 2021Nellie Francisco Hutchinson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.She was born on February 8, 1933 on Meadow Creek in Craig County to the late Archie Lytle and Letha Carper Francisco. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie B. Hutchinson, and lived many years in Catawba. She lived the last couple years at Salem Terrace in Salem. She was also predeceased by a brother, Robert M. Francisco Sr.; two sisters, Nadine F. Drummond and Lois F. Elmore, and an infant sister, Judy Lane Francisco. She is survived by her son and his wife, Terry L and Jennifer S. Hutchinson, cousin, Jerri Lawrence, brother-in-law, Craig Elmore and two nephews and two nieces.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Huffman Memorial Cemetery on Route 42 in Craig.