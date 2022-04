This was my favorite Aunt, always with a smile on her face. I don´t think I´ve ever saw her frown. She faced whatever was given to her and just went with Gods plan. We did lots of outings whether it be lunch, dinner or shopping always had a blast and did lots of yapping and giggling. She loved all her family and friends with all her heart. I will miss her morning blessings she sent everyday. You´re in Gods hands now. You will always be in my heart.

Lisa Daugherty Family June 22, 2021