Nelson Ray Bolt
Nelson Ray Bolt, 89, was born in Christiansburg, Va. He enjoyed cattle farming, stock car racing, tending a large garden, making copper kettle apple butter with his family, traveling to Myrtle Beach and to the Smokey Mountains, deer hunting and trout fishing.
Nelson retired from the Radford Pipe Shop where he was a longtime employee. He was a member of the Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church in Willis.
He was the father to his sons and their wives, Alton Bolt and Gail of Troutville, and Donnie Bolt and Linda of Willis. He was grandfather to Jennifer Hicks and Matt; and great-grandfather to Waylon Walker Hicks, of Castle Hayne, N.C.
He is also survived by his brothers and their spouses, Lance Bolt and Doris of Willis and Michael Bolt and Penny of Willis; sisters and their spouses, Nelda Sue Baker of Willis, Alma Faye Dalton and Geraland of Hillsville, and Gloria Jane Branscome and Jerry Ray of Pinnacle, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Sally Bolt of Snowsville, Patty Mae Bolt of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Victor Spangler of Hillsville.
Nelson was the son of the late Dellas Lee Bolt and Alma Lee Alderman Bolt of Willis. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Vivian Magdalene Bolt; son, Gary Lane Bolt; and siblings, Doug Bolt, James Bolt, Maynard Bolt, Coy Bolt, Alton Junior Bolt, Cora Lou Goad, and Iris Spangler.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Willis Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Willis Cemetery, PO Box 612, Floyd, VA 24091, 540-745-4549.
In this difficult time of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is requested that masks be worn and social distancing observed. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided at the cemetery by the family.
