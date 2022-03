Neva Odell Clark MillironsNeva Odell Clark Millirons, 99, of Narrows, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows, Va. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m.