ShepheardNewell "Dickie" ElwoodNewell "Dickie" Elwood Shepheard, 78, of Salem, passed away at Lewis Gale Hospital on Thursday, October 1, 2020.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon. A funeral service will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem at noon following the visitation. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery.