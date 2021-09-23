Menu
Nicholas Robert Rusinko
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Nicholas Robert Rusinko

April 30, 1942 - September 18, 2021

Nicholas Robert Rusinko, 79, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Bob was born April 30, 1942, in Coaldale, Pa., to the late Nicholas and Helen Rusinko. Bob has gone to his forever resting place next to his wife of 47 years, Jessie W. Rusinko, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his three children, N. Scott Rusinko, J. Christman Rusinko, and Elizabeth Rusinko Blackburn and her husband, Matthew Blackburn; and four grandchildren, Kaden C. Rusinko, Nikia Barker, Ethan Blackburn, and Rose Blackburn.

Bob was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Army, and served his beloved Roanoke community as a Commercial Real Estate banker for over 20 years. He was a devout member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and an avid golfer who enjoyed playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family on the beach. Bob's vibrant, caring personality will be missed and remembered by many.

An interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 25, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church located at 42 E. Main Street in Salem, Va.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Blue Ridge Potter's Guild for the benefit of the Jessie Rusinko Scholarship Fund, PO Box 21672, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Interment
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
42 E. Main Street, Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
