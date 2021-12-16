Nick PetersDecember 13, 2021Nick Peters, 23, of Vinton, Va., made his Heavenly flight on the afternoon of Monday, December 13, 2021. Nick was a faithful husband, son, brother, and uncle.Nick was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Kenneth and Eleanor Peters, and Earl Harris, and grandparents, Mike Chewning, Larry Lester, and Regina Frankie Ray.Left to cherish Nick's memory is his wife of 14 months, Emily Peters; father and stepmother, P. Jason and Candye Peters; mother, Kimberly Lester and fiancé, Mark Merchant; stepfather, Josh Bandy, siblings, Nathaniel Hughes (Jennifer), Blaze Hughes, Anastasia Barner (Josh), Haniya Chapman (Ben), Noelani Beard, Bradley Peters, and Natalie Peters; grandparents, Sharon Chewning and Paul Douglas; step-grandparents, Rick and Pam Bandy; great-grandmother, Louise Harris; mother-in-law, Heather Whiting; brothers-in-law, Jacob Arrington and Nick Whiting; numerous other uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins; and so many special friends.Nick was employed with Fat Boys Wrecker Service where he enjoyed the family of towers throughout the Roanoke Valley. Nick was referred to as a gentle giant who loved and wanted to serve his family and community. He had many talents and will be greatly missed by all who cherished him.We will celebrate Nick's life at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 with Dr. Chris Cadenhead officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.