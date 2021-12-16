Menu
Nick Peters
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Nick Peters

December 13, 2021

Nick Peters, 23, of Vinton, Va., made his Heavenly flight on the afternoon of Monday, December 13, 2021. Nick was a faithful husband, son, brother, and uncle.

Nick was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Kenneth and Eleanor Peters, and Earl Harris, and grandparents, Mike Chewning, Larry Lester, and Regina Frankie Ray.

Left to cherish Nick's memory is his wife of 14 months, Emily Peters; father and stepmother, P. Jason and Candye Peters; mother, Kimberly Lester and fiancé, Mark Merchant; stepfather, Josh Bandy, siblings, Nathaniel Hughes (Jennifer), Blaze Hughes, Anastasia Barner (Josh), Haniya Chapman (Ben), Noelani Beard, Bradley Peters, and Natalie Peters; grandparents, Sharon Chewning and Paul Douglas; step-grandparents, Rick and Pam Bandy; great-grandmother, Louise Harris; mother-in-law, Heather Whiting; brothers-in-law, Jacob Arrington and Nick Whiting; numerous other uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins; and so many special friends.

Nick was employed with Fat Boys Wrecker Service where he enjoyed the family of towers throughout the Roanoke Valley. Nick was referred to as a gentle giant who loved and wanted to serve his family and community. He had many talents and will be greatly missed by all who cherished him.

We will celebrate Nick's life at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 with Dr. Chris Cadenhead officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bonsack Baptist Church
4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Emily, My thoughts and prayers are with you always.
Allison Whiting
Other
December 18, 2021
May God's heavenly spirit be with all of you during your time to grieve your loss. As you know we lost our daughter 1 year ago. This is a dark lonely time in your lives but, with God's grace will be with you. Amen and prayers will continue. Darlene Smith and family.
Darlene D Smith
Other
December 17, 2021
Our Prayers, Codolences, and Symapthy goes out to all of Nicholas's Family. We will miss seeing him at times and at Mineral Springs Baptist Church. We knew him from the time he was born. May God and his Previous son Jesus Christ BLESS all of you. Bill &Phyllis Eldreth
Bill & Phyllis Eldreth
December 16, 2021
