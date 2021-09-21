Menu
Nina Cornelia Kelly Fox Doyle
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Nina Cornelia Kelly Fox Doyle

September 20, 1917 - September 19, 2021

Nina Cornelia Kelly Fox Doyle, of Salem, Va. and formerly of Bluefield, W.Va., went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 19, 2021, the day before her 104th birthday. She was born on September 20, 1917 to John William Allen Kelly and Lizzie Ione Smith Kelly of Monticello, Ga. She attended Georgia-Alabama Business College in Macon, Ga. She went on to direct plays using local talent in WV, where she met her first husband, Dr. Percy Ryland Fox in 1939. They were married for 30 years, until his death. In 1972, she married Thomas Clarence Doyle, until his death five years later.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, her sister, Rebecca Kelly Murphy and two brothers, Lucius Smith Kelly III and William Allen Kelly. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Fox Shanklin and her husband, Dr. James R. Shanklin Jr. of Concord, Ohio, and Rebecca Ryland Fox Bane and husband, Dr. Eugene M. Bane Jr. of Salem, Va., and stepson, Thomas Clarence Doyle Jr. of Falmouth, Maine, and by five grandchildren, Temple Shanklin Ansell and husband, Richard; Katherine Bane Oliver and husband, Timothy; Eugene M. Bane III and wife, Tara; Anne Ryland Bane Elliott and husband, Blaine; and Anne Vair Shanklin Casper and husband, Robert, and two step-grandchildren, David Doyle of Ossining, N.Y. and Laurie Doyle Sanborn and husband, Greg of Yarmouth, Maine. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, Forrest, Ryland and Spencer Ansell; Tessa, Abigail and Charlotte Oliver; Saylor, Grayson and Teagen Bane; Caroline, Zarah and Walter Elliott; Ellen, Madeline, Landon and James Casper; and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Christopher and Jonathan Doyle; Matt, Evelyn and Ben Sanborn.

Mrs. Doyle was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bluefield, W.Va., serving as a Sunday School teacher, Church Flower Committee, Summer Bible School and other committees of the church. She was the past president of the Mercer County Medical Auxiliary, past president of the Bluefield Garden Club and the Little Garden Club. She was a lifetime member of the WV State Garden Club and loved flowers. She was active in the Duplicate Bridge Club, playing duplicate until she turned 100 years old. She was also associated with Citizen's Real Estate.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful agencies and the many compassionate caregivers who assisted with Mrs. Doyle's care.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St., SW, Roanoke, Va., with a church reception following. At 4 p.m., a graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Park Cemetery, Maple Acres Road (WV-123), Bluefield, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1325 Augusta Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
2101 Jefferson St., SW, Roanoke, VA
Sep
22
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Monte Vista Park Cemetery
Maple Acres Road (WV-123), Bluefield, WV
