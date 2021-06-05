Nina Lorene Roberts
March 11, 1938 - June 1, 2021
Nina Lorene Roberts, 83, of Catawba, Virginia, slipped peacefully from this earth on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born in Letcher County, Kentucky, on March 11, 1938, to Fed Morgan Adams and Elmory Grace Williams. She was married for 60 years to Robert (Bob or Sarge) Roberts until his death in 2016. They lived in Virginia most of their lives except for a short station in El Paso, Texas before they retired to their homeplace in Catawba in 1985.
During their life together, Nina and Bob, opened their home to family and friends sharing food, laughter, and love. When Bob's brother was paralyzed in the coal mines, they made room for Jim. When her mother and brother needed a place to stay, room was made in the two-bedroom, one bath home for four adults and a teenager. Later when living in Catawba, they opened their home to her other brother.
Nina was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend with an intensely funny sense of humor. Before dementia, she easily could tell two dozen or more jokes never failing to make all laugh deeply. Nina loved card games of all kinds, and anyone matched with her for a partner was very fortunate. She loved music of all genres and attending bluegrass shows/concerts with Bob was a favorite pastime. She loved antique stores, flea markets, yard sales and antique shows with Hillsville being an absolute must. She collected Shawnee Winnie and Smiley Pig pottery, Roseville and she shared Bob's love of collecting clocks. In Catawba, she used her previous alteration skills and became an avid quilter. Her stitches were straight, evenly spaced, and tight. Anyone who appreciated quilts admired her work and to be given a quilt made by Nina was a blessing. Nina was a wonderful cook and those lucky enough to attend a BBQ by Sarge with sides and desserts by her never left hungry.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Roberts and son-in-law, Rick Taylor; her daughter by choice and deep love, Martha Good; her beloved cousin, Opal Easmont; her lifelong best friend, Janice Ray, who was more of a sister; sister-in-law, Else Parks; and Robert Scott Kitts, namesake of her husband.
Deep appreciation and gratitude for the care, compassion and treatment provided by Dr. Nobbee of Lewis Gale Physicians, Dr. Kim and Dr. Brubell of Center for Healthy Aging, the staff at Feinour Adult Medical Center and the organization Good Samaritan whose empathy, reassuring presence and calmness was invaluable. Nurse Megan and CNA Jenny were absolute angels on earth.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.