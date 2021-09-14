Menu
Nolie Virginia Giles Markham
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Nolie Virginia Giles Markham

February 23, 1932 - September 10, 2021

Nolie Giles Markham, 89 of Bedford, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at her residence. She went home to be with the Lord and to join her husband, Bill Markham and daughter, Peggy Jo Tyler, both of whom she missed dearly. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Giles, her brothers, Otis, Claude, Russell, Nelson, Grover, Henry and Irvin Giles; her sisters, Rachel Fore, Lena Webber, Merlin Martin and Nannie Robbins; her sons-in-law, Mike Harris and Bobby Joe Tyler and her former husband, Joe Boothe.

Nolie will be missed and remembered by her loving daughters, Debbie Harris, Linda Boothe, Karen Harris and son-in-law, Jimmy; her grandson, Zachary Harris and girlfriend, Katie Smith; her sister, Vivian Walker; stepdaughter, Pam Mutter and husband, Ronnie; stepsons, Jeff Markham, Greg Markham as well as numerous nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.

The family would like to acknowledge Legacy Hospice, CVS Pharmacy staff on Longwood Avenue, Dr. Diane Rowell and staff, hairdresser, Debbie Gardner, and the Rev. Michael Cox and wife, Connie for their continued support and compassionate care of our mom.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Michael Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Suck Spring Baptist Church, 3887 Jopling Road, Bedford, VA 24523.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Sep
14
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Sep
14
Interment
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
