Norma Carol Crowder Johnson
December 10, 1935 - December 19, 2021
Norma Carol Crowder Johnson of Fincastle passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the age of 86 surrounded by her children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, William "Billy" Johnson; a grandson, Neil Reece; her parents, Warner and Virginia Nininger Crowder; a brother, Dennis Crowder; a sister, Catherine C. Teaford; and her in-laws, Roy Frank and Classie Duke Johnson.
Norma was a loving wife, and devoted mother of Judi (Glenn) Overby, Dale Johnson, and Jill (William) Albers; a super grandmother to Will, Emily (Matt), Carol Ann, Travis, Taylor, and Hannah who were the joy of her life; a great-grandmother to Zoie, Samantha, Sara, Jonavon, Kaydence, Laela, Isobel, Reece, and Riley Ann; siblings, Ashby Crowder and Loyd Crowder; sister-in-law, Alice J. Crowder; devoted nephew and niece, Billy Ray and Ellen Teaford; devoted friend of 40 years, Ruby Taylor; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Norma enjoyed working crossword puzzles, visiting shut-ins, and writing poetry. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, a charter member of Tuesday Morning Club, and was a 1954 graduate of Fincastle High School.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church), 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle with the Reverend Rodney Longmire officiating and the Reverend Danny Kesler and the Reverend Russell Shephard speaking. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, C/O Deane Cary; 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090 or to Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, C/O Billy Ray Teaford, 2016 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.