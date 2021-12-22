Norma Carol Crowder Johnson
December 10, 1935 - December 19, 2021
Norma Carol Crowder Johnson of Fincastle passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the age of 86 surrounded by her children.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church), 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle with the Reverend Rodney Longmire officiating and the Reverend Danny Kesler and Reverend Russell Shephard speaking. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, C/O Deane Cary; 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090 or to Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, C/O Billy Ray Teaford, 2016 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Norma-Johnson
.
Rader Funeral Home
Daleville, 540-992-1212
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.