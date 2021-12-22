Menu
Norma Carol Crowder Johnson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Norma Carol Crowder Johnson

December 10, 1935 - December 19, 2021

Norma Carol Crowder Johnson of Fincastle passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the age of 86 surrounded by her children.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church), 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle with the Reverend Rodney Longmire officiating and the Reverend Danny Kesler and Reverend Russell Shephard speaking. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, C/O Deane Cary; 2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090 or to Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, C/O Billy Ray Teaford, 2016 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Norma-Johnson.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, 540-992-1212

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church (White Church)
2357 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Fincastle, VA
Dec
23
Burial
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss, due to the COVID we stay home most of the time
Delmer and Sandra Crawford
December 23, 2021
