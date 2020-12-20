Dr. Norma Jean Peters
February 1, 1936 - December 15, 2020
Dr. Norma Jean Peters, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late G.W. and Minnie H. Peters.
Norma Jean is survived by her sister, Dianne Peters, and many cousins and friends.
She graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and attended Trevecca Nazarene University for her undergraduate degree. Norma Jean continued her education at the George Peabody College for Teachers at Vanderbilt University receiving a Master of Education (M.Ed.) and then completed her Doctor of Education (Ed.D) at Virginia Tech.
She began her teaching career at Conehurst Elementary and then moved to Northside High School for Roanoke County Schools. Norma Jean was the Supervisor of Social Studies and Foreign Languages until her retirement fulfilling a 35-year career in K-12 education. Many of her high school students stayed in touch with her, and Norma Jean was always proud of their accomplishments.
After her retirement, Norma Jean became a Professor in the Education Department at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia where she continued to influence pre-service teachers. Her impact on many students is her lasting legacy.
Norma Jean led a long and productive life where she contributed to the Roanoke community. She was an active member of the Roanoke County Library Board, the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, and the Historical Society, now called History Museum of Western Virginia, and Co-Chair of Florianopolis on the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Board. Norma Jean volunteered and was also an active worker at the polls during elections.
Norma Jean was an avid traveler to many countries where she explored other cultures. She was also a faithful member and supporter of Hollins Church of the Nazarene.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Deanna Gordon, Dr. Lorraine Lange, the Reverend Lynn Riddle, and Rose Ann Burgess, for their support during this time.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Lynn Riddle officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Norma Jean's memory to Hollins Church of the Nazarene, 7039 Plantation Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24020. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.