She was one of my roommates in college. I visited her many years ago and she came up to Michigan. We took a trip up to Mackinac island. We had a wonderful time. She introduced me to Friendship Force International and I have been a member for years. I have taken many trips with them. She was a great roommate and wonderful friend. Thanks to her, she made my world bigger and better.

Tonya L. Green February 1, 2021