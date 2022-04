Norma Board



Poindexter



August 18, 1933 - September 25, 2015



A million times we will miss you, A million tears we'll cry, If love alone could save you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still In our hearts we hold a place. No one, nowhere can fill, It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you home



In remembrance of the sixth anniversary of Mother's home coming with our savior, Jesus Christ.



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 25, 2021.