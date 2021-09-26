Norma Baird Silvius



April 20, 1955 - September 16, 2021



Norma Baird Silvius, age 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, was united eternally with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, September 16, 2021.



Norma Louise Batte was born on April 20, 1955, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to proud parents, John and Virginia Batte. When she was 2 years old, the family moved to Virginia where she called home the remainder of her life. She was a 1972 graduate of Brunswick High School. In 1973, she wed James Keith Baird and two children were born of their union. In 1987, she married Ross Silvius, and they merged families. Together, for 27 years, they built a life centered around their faith and provided their children with great opportunities, unconditional support, and unwavering love. When life threw challenges at them they emerged stronger and more steadfast in their love for one another. Ross' sudden passing in 2014 left an immeasurable void in her life. Deeply missing her soulmate and best friend, she persevered, always with a smile on her face, and always putting others first.



In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was predeceased by her children's father, Keith Baird, and her nephew, Adam Sneade. She is survived by her children, son, James Brandon Baird of La Crosse; daughter and son-in law, Dana and Ted Bess of Ashland; and stepson, James Silvius and wife, Therese, of Richmond. Additionally, left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Evan Baird of Meredithville, Taylor and Tori Bess of Ashland, Trey, Tabetha, and Trent Bess and Jarod Silvius, all of Radford. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Sneade of Midlothian; her nephew, Troy Sneade of Rawlings, and a host of incredible friends.



Norma was a member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Roanoke where she and Ross previously served as Deacons. Norma's early professional career was spent as a Real Estate Agent and most recently as a Yoga Instructor. Norma was passionate about yoga, gardening, sewing, crafting, decorating, and her 4 legged feline companions, Roxanne and Belle. Norma was a free spirited, beautiful soul, always positive and smiling, who fiercely and faithfully loved her family, friends, and students. She was a giver, a pleaser, and always thinking of and caring for others. While she loved people, she also valued her quiet times alone, often gardening where she felt the closest to God. She had the sweetest disposition, was a loving wife and daughter, an exceptional mother, doting grandmother, and thoughtful and kind friend and teacher. She spent much of this year bravely fighting an illness that took so much from her, but it could never break her sweet spirit and faithfulness to all those she held dear in her life.



The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the Carilion Neurosurgery and Oncology Departments, Intrepid Home Health & Hospice teams, friend/caregiver Cathy Toomey, and friend Kitty Looney, for the care, kindness, compassion, and love exhibited throughout Norma's illness.



A celebration of Norma's life will be held at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson Street, SW, Roanoke, VA 24014, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Robert D. Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service.



The family is in the care of Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.