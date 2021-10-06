Grandma Norma I'm at a loss for words right now. I'm sorry I can't be at your home coming. I will keep you in my heart ❤ every day of my life. Our heavenly father needed another angel and you are the best angel God could ever have. Grandma you always had the right words for me anytime I came to you for advice. I will always cherish all of our family get together and your cooking and the love that we got from our beautiful Grandma. Grandma please watch over my father Barry Smith Grandma please tell God to not call him to his heavenly home no time soon.. you and I both know that dad needs to have another surgery.Love always your grandson Michael ♥.

Michael Ferguson Grandchild October 7, 2021