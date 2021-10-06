Norma Cunningham Smith
January 13, 1951 - October 3, 2021
Norma Cunningham Smith, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
A public viewing will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.