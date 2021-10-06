Menu
Norma Cunningham Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Norma Cunningham Smith

January 13, 1951 - October 3, 2021

Norma Cunningham Smith, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A public viewing will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oct
9
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences & prayers for
The Norma Smith family
Members of the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church family
Rev. Gary Alexander. Pastor
Sis Judy starkey Clerk
Sis Roberta Carter corresponding Secretary
Roberta Taylor Carter
Family
October 14, 2021
Condolences & prayers for family sorry to hear of the passing of our dear sister
Roberta Taylor Carter
Roberta Taylor Carter Carter
Family
October 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lucy Williams
Friend
October 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Marsh
Friend
October 9, 2021
I miss you my sweet friend. We will see each other on the other side.The day you left here broke my heart to piecesand I couldn't do a thing but cry. I look over to your place still and feel lost and I cry. I love you sweet lady. Sorry I couldn't come to say good bye
Sue Huff
Friend
October 9, 2021
Saundra & Family,
I’m so sorry to hear of your Mother passing. May God keep his loving arms wrapped around all of you.
Teresa Brewer-Staples & Family
October 9, 2021
Auntie you will be loved and missed. Thanks for being a blessing to me. You will always be in my heart! Rest in Paradise.
Rita Preston
Family
October 9, 2021
Sandra so very sorry for your loss. Norma was always so kind to me when I came to Roanoke. Will try to get there.
Brenda
Brenda Tildon
Family
October 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Beautiful smile, warmest heart and always offering the kindest words.
Melissa/Carlissa Jones
Acquaintance
October 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family may God keep you in His loving arms
Patricia Johnson
Acquaintance
October 8, 2021
Norma was a Beautiful strong woman I admired her always gave me advice and encouraging words she will be missed but never forgotten get your wings now rest
Cynthia Brown
October 7, 2021
Grandma Norma I'm at a loss for words right now. I'm sorry I can't be at your home coming. I will keep you in my heart ❤ every day of my life. Our heavenly father needed another angel and you are the best angel God could ever have. Grandma you always had the right words for me anytime I came to you for advice. I will always cherish all of our family get together and your cooking and the love that we got from our beautiful Grandma. Grandma please watch over my father Barry Smith Grandma please tell God to not call him to his heavenly home no time soon.. you and I both know that dad needs to have another surgery.Love always your grandson Michael ♥.
Michael Ferguson
Grandchild
October 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Wishing you peace and comfort - Jeff
Jeff Leonard
October 7, 2021
To the family ,I wish you peace to bring comfort ,courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart .Norma you are safely in the hands of God R.I.P.
Sandra Kasey
Family
October 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss.Many prayers for you and your family
Rita Harrison
Friend
October 7, 2021
Sandra Kasey
Family
October 7, 2021
With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your Loved one. May you find comfort in the enduring beauty of God’s word, and in the warmth of happy memories. With the passing of time, may the spirit of acceptance and inner peace be with you.
G.W. Carver Reunion Association
October 6, 2021
Norma you will be missed. Gone but never forgotten. R.I.P. See you when I get there.
Lois McGeorge Burnett
Family
October 6, 2021
My sincere sympathy goes out to the family. I hope the memory of this beautiful soul will be a blessing to all those left behind. I'm glad to know her granddaughter, Brittany, who clearly carries Ms. Smith's love and light with her.
Holly Swart
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Dearest Smith/Cuff families..
Lifting Saundra, Barrett, Cory, Cedric, Carlos, grands and great grand children up in prayer.

Your Mom was a beautiful lady inside and out

I thank God for the blessing of being in Ms. Norma’s presence on numerous occasions at her daughter, Saundra’s home.
I will treasure those times and her memory fondly.

Praying comfort and strength for each of you on this difficult journey.God can and he will sustain you all

Blessings and Love
Lavern

Lavern Grigsby-Shepherd
Friend
October 6, 2021
Norma you are the best Mother inlaw I could of asked for. Your beautiful smile is what is keeping me strong right now. I reminisce of the great family times and the times when you would come over to the house early morning and we would drink coffee and laughs and talk for hours. I know that you are in the best home with our heavenly Father and Richard. I promise you that I will stay strong for Saundra,Barry, and your grandson's and the rest of the family. Norma I love you so much I would give my last breath if you could come back to our family. Until we meet again RIP
Melissa Harris
Family
October 6, 2021
Sending condolences to Saundra, Barrett, Corey, Carlos & Cedric.
I have nothing but fond memories of your mother. She was always fun to be around and treated all of us like family.
Gail Keen
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results