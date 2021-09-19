Norman Axel "Norm" Andersen
September 15, 2021
Norman A. "Norm" Andersen of Fincastle, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was 88 years old.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and Coast Guard where he served in the Korean Conflict.
Norm was founder and CEO of Dominion Lodging of Daleville and throughout his career built several local and state hotels. He was very active in several business associations and was a member of the Board of Virginia Tech for Tourism and Travel and Governor of the State of Virginia for Best Western and Choice hotels. He was presented many awards and honors for his service.
Prior to Dominion Lodging, he was the former owner of Andersen's Electrical Company in Madison, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Agnes Rose Andersen, and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Trudy Lynn Andersen; three sons, Craig David Andersen and wife, Nicole, David Andersen and wife, Leanne, and Norman Robert Andersen and his special friend, Erika Dluzniewski; and former spouse, Marjorie Andersen Ryan. There are six grandchildren, Brieona Andersen, Leah Andersen, Nathan Andersen, Austin Andersen, Lauren Andersen, and Kenzie Andersen, all of Roanoke, Va.; a sister, Marie Andersen Stone and husband, Jim; nephew, Scott Stone; niece, Kathy Gonder, all of Jackson Hole, Wyo.; brother and sisters-in-law, Charles and Twila Briscoe and June Tucker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and to all the loving and loyal caregivers who have been with the Andersen family for so many years.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Charles C. Briscoe and the Rev. Doug Sasser officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Botetourt County. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Oakey's East Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.