Norman Howard Jones



June 3, 2021



Norman Howard Jones of Lexington, Va. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 96. He was born in Evanston, Ill. to Elbert and Katherine Bartholf Jones in 1925. Norm grew up in the Chicago area, graduating from Evanston Township HS in 1942, where he sang in the school chorus, played basketball, and ran track. After high school he served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II aboard the USS Antietam as a radioman. Upon discharge from the Navy, he returned to Evanston to attend Northwestern University, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.



Soon after moving to Erie, Pa. to work for General Electric, Norm met the love of his life, Laura "Lolly" Backus. After their marriage in 1950 he transferred to the GE plant in Schenectady, N.Y. where he gave 36 years of outstanding service in Generator Engineering. They settled in Scotia, N.Y. to raise their family where Norm was very active in their community, serving as a church deacon, on the management committee of the local cemetery board, and on the school board. He and Lolly were members of the First Reformed Church of Scotia for 40 years.



In retirement, Norm and Lolly traveled widely, spent winters in Fla., and loved spending time with their family. For 30 years they hosted a much anticipated beach vacation on the Outer Banks of N.C.. In 2000 they made Lexington, Va. their home, where Norm again found ways to remain active in his new community. He served on the Kendal Board of Directors as well as various committees, enjoyed golf, classical music, area cultural events, and continued his thirst for knowledge by auditing classes at Washington and Lee University. He and Lolly enjoyed 20 years of membership at Lexington Presbyterian Church.



Norm was a devoted husband for nearly 70 years. He was predeceased by his wife Lolly in 2020, and by his brother, Alan and sister, Connie. Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Laura Gardner (Tom) of Blacksburg, Va., Kathy Miller (Mark) of Newport News, Va., and Nancy Schawaroch (Steve) of Manakin-Sabot, Va. He is also survived by his four much-loved granddaughters, spouses and 10 great-grandchildren.



A joint memorial service for Norm and Lolly is scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Kendal Hall, 160 Kendal Drive, Lexington, VA 24450. Adult attendees must be masked. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Kendal at Lexington Fellowship Fund at the same address, or to a charity to your choice. Final interment will occur at Park Cemetery, Scotia, N.Y.at a later date.



The family is very grateful to the staff at Kendal for their compassionate care of our dad. Arrangements have been made by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.