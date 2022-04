Norman Stanley MartinApril 11, 2022Norman Stanley Martin, age 79, of Christiansburg died on Monday, April 11, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.