HOUSTON
Norris Manning
July 24, 1946
September 25, 2020
On Friday, September 25, 2020, with loving family at his side, Norris Manning Houston of Roanoke, Virginia, slipped gently into the night. He was 74.
Norris was born on July 24, 1946 in Lewes, Delaware to Lt. Col. John Mason Houston III and Virginia "Ginger" Norris Houston.
Norris served aboard the USCGC Mackinac with The United States Coast Guard before answering the call of duty in Vietnam, where he earned a bronze star among other accolades.
Upon his return from service Norris met the love of his life, Eileen Patterson and married her shortly thereafter. Norris worked for 27 years at Ingersoll Rand, Rockdrill Division, traveling the world working on various drilling machine systems and writing training manuals – forming countless lifelong friendships along the way. He was always quick with a handshake, a joke or wild story, ensuring that he never met a stranger.
Known to many as "Smilin' Sam" Norris was an enthusiastic member of Single Action Shooting Society's Bend of Trail Gun Club in Hardy, Virginia. He enjoyed participating in cowboy style shooting matches and practicing his favorite hobby, gunsmithing.
Surviving family are daughters, Kelly Goacher (Erik) of Roanoke, and Sarah Houston (Jeremy) of Springdale, Arkansas; one brother, Jim Houston (Marcia) of Lancaster, South Carolina; grandson, SSgt Andrew Wright (Chloe); and great-grandson, Theodore "Thor" Wright of Modesto, California; and granddaughter, Cynthia Siner of Charlottesville, Virginia. Also left to cherish his memory are many cousins that were near and dear to his heart as well as his SASS buddies and former coworkers from Ingersoll Rand.
In addition to his parents, Norris was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Eileen Patterson Houston in 2012. As we mourn his loss here on earth, we find much comfort in knowing that he is free from pain, suffering, and worries. We take great solace in knowing Norris is in Heaven -- reunited with the love of his life and rejoicing in the company of his Lord and Savior, his parents, and all of those he cherished that passed from this earth before him.
In addition to a local celebration of life, a private service will take place at a later date with final interment at the Houston family plot in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) or to Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.