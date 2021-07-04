Menu
Ocie M. Smith
Ocie M. Smith

October 2, 1924 - June 29, 2021

Ocie M. Smith, 96, of Titusville, Fla., died on Tuesday, June 29 2021, at Garden Terrace Alzheimers Center of Excellence at Aurora, Colo.

Ocie was born in Copper Hill, Va., and moved to Titusville in 1956. Ocie was a Clerk in the Wabasso, Fla. Post Office and was an original member of the Mims, Fla. Jacaranda Garden Club. She was a member of Aurantia Baptist Church in Mims, Fla.

Ocie is survived by her daughters, Carole Dergance (Ralph) of Littleton, Colo., Beverly Barlow (Frankie) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Donna Pence (Bob) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Richard Smith Jr. (Devron) of Grant, Fla., and Roger Smith of Pace, Fla.; two brothers of Va., Herbert (Alice) and Ray (Diann); and one sister, Myrtle of Dunedin, Fla. Ocie is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren

A visitation will be held at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville, Fla., from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021. Internment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue, Titusville, FL
Jul
8
Service
11:00a.m.
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue, Titusville, FL
