Ola was such a nice, sweet, caring and smart lady. I’ve known her for many years and she was always the same. She not only taught her boys how to be respectful and live productive lives, but taught her other family in Penhook as well. I am happy to have known Ola, Bus, Squeaky, Ricky, Donald and Todd. I remember the visits we had when she moved back to Lynchburg and how she would remind us to do good and be good . She would tell us “you know mother taught you well and you’d better not forget it”. I am so sorry that she in no longer with us, but her memories and sweet character will forever remain with me forever. Donald, Todd and Latoya remain strong and lean and depend on God to be with you now and in the days ahead. Sympathy and prayers are with each of you.

With love - Connie

Connie (Witcher) Waddy Family September 29, 2021