Olen E. Doyle
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Olen E. Doyle

May 21, 1935 - June 30, 2021

Olen E. Doyle, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

He served in the United States Army Reserves and was a graduate of the American Institute of Baking. Olen was a retired Production Line Manager with Flowers Bakery and was also a member of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred E. Doyle Sr. and Lockie Doyle; his wife, Mary H. Doyle; four brothers, Fred E. Doyle Jr., James E. Doyle, Bobby A. Doyle Sr., and Billie J. Doyle; and also by two sisters-in-law, Dorothy M. Doyle and Norma Jean Doyle.

Olen is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mildred B. Doyle and Nancy D. Doyle, of Roanoke, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Huffman Memorial Park in Craig County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Colonial Avenue Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Huffman Memorial Park
20587 Cumberland Gap Road, Castle, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
