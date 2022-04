Onjelique C.



Stevens



9/5/1982 - 3/27/2007



Happy 14th Angelversary to our dear sweet Onjo. We miss your hugs, giggles and beautiful smile. You continue to be an inspiration and we are so blessed that you are ours!



We cherish every memory of you. Love always, Momma, Daddy, GM, GD and all your special friends and family.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2021.