Onjelique C.Stevens9/5/1982 - 3/27/2007Happy 15th Angelversary!!Of all the precious gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as our daughter was the greatest gift of all.We miss your beautiful smile, your unrestrained laughter, your hugs and kisses… but most of all we miss YOU.Love Always, Momma, Daddy, GM, GD and all your special friends and family. ( onjo.org