Opal Maxey HubbardOpal Maxey Hubbard, age 88, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born May 11, 1933.Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Bobby W. Hubbard; son, Gary Hubbard; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel Law (Leonard); grandson, Jimmy Hubbard; great grandchildren, Nathan, Elijah and Faith; sister, Juanita Wilson; sisters-in-law, Betty Maxey, Nancy Maxey, Audrey Maxey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. Maxey and Fannie Moore Maxey; brothers, Bobby Maxey, Garvin Maxey, F. Edward Maxey; brother-in-law, David "P.D." Wilson.In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in her name to Glade Hill Baptist Church, 6608 Colonial Turnpike, Glade Hill, VA 24092 or Glade Hill Fire Department, 6680 Old Franklin Turnpike, Glade Hill, VA 24092.Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, with the Reverend David Long officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.