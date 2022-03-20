Menu
Opal Maxey Hubbard
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Opal Maxey Hubbard

Opal Maxey Hubbard, age 88, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born May 11, 1933.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Bobby W. Hubbard; son, Gary Hubbard; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel Law (Leonard); grandson, Jimmy Hubbard; great grandchildren, Nathan, Elijah and Faith; sister, Juanita Wilson; sisters-in-law, Betty Maxey, Nancy Maxey, Audrey Maxey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. Maxey and Fannie Moore Maxey; brothers, Bobby Maxey, Garvin Maxey, F. Edward Maxey; brother-in-law, David "P.D." Wilson.

In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in her name to Glade Hill Baptist Church, 6608 Colonial Turnpike, Glade Hill, VA 24092 or Glade Hill Fire Department, 6680 Old Franklin Turnpike, Glade Hill, VA 24092.

Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, with the Reverend David Long officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Sending love and prayers may God comfort you and give you grace in days ahead love Donnie and Velvet
Donnie and Velvet Sending
March 20, 2022
We will miss you so much as will so many others may God comfort and be with your family during this time
Patrick and Shelby jenkins
Family
March 20, 2022
