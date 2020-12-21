Tony was a great patron of our Bussiness of Lucks ESSo in montvale for many years his whole family was warm and generous in there friendship with us all through my early years growing up on the area he showed me many great qualities of humanity as was growing up in the ways he helped us with our heating and plumbing needs at home and in our Bussiness and in his giving too and of the community in his own quiet way . Never one for drawing attention to himself . I´m sure he was also as good or better with his children . He will be missed . My best regards to his family .

Davis Luck December 23, 2020