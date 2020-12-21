Menu
Oscar L. "Tony" Bolt
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Oscar "Tony" L. Bolt

December 19, 2020

Oscar "Tony" L. Bolt, of Montvale, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the age of 80.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cephas and Ida Bolt; brothers, Luther, John Lewis, and Olie (Page); sisters, Goldie Swedenhjelm and Evena Sutphin.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy D. Bolt; daughter, Tammie and husband, Darryl Bryant; son, Tony and wife, Tonya Bolt; grandchildren, Ashley Lolley, Kristen Camper, Carrie Bryant, and Cody Bolt; and great-grandchildren, Austin Lolley, Beau and Autumn Camper.

Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army. Tony was self-employed in construction and plumbing. He enjoyed collecting and refurbishing antiques and musical instruments. He also enjoyed hunting and bluegrass music.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Alderman Cemetery with the Rev. Troy Mays officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the upkeep of Alderman Cemetery, c/o Gerald Hylton, 1515 Moles Road, Willis, VA 24380.

The Bolt family would like to extend our gratitude to the Salem Veterans Affair Medical Center and Medi Home Health & Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Alderman Cemetery
Willis, VA
Maberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tony was a great patron of our Bussiness of Lucks ESSo in montvale for many years his whole family was warm and generous in there friendship with us all through my early years growing up on the area he showed me many great qualities of humanity as was growing up in the ways he helped us with our heating and plumbing needs at home and in our Bussiness and in his giving too and of the community in his own quiet way . Never one for drawing attention to himself . I´m sure he was also as good or better with his children . He will be missed . My best regards to his family .
Davis Luck
December 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending healing prayers.
Albert and Dawn Wells
December 21, 2020
