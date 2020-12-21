Oscar "Tony" L. Bolt
December 19, 2020
Oscar "Tony" L. Bolt, of Montvale, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cephas and Ida Bolt; brothers, Luther, John Lewis, and Olie (Page); sisters, Goldie Swedenhjelm and Evena Sutphin.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy D. Bolt; daughter, Tammie and husband, Darryl Bryant; son, Tony and wife, Tonya Bolt; grandchildren, Ashley Lolley, Kristen Camper, Carrie Bryant, and Cody Bolt; and great-grandchildren, Austin Lolley, Beau and Autumn Camper.
Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army. Tony was self-employed in construction and plumbing. He enjoyed collecting and refurbishing antiques and musical instruments. He also enjoyed hunting and bluegrass music.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Alderman Cemetery with the Rev. Troy Mays officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the upkeep of Alderman Cemetery, c/o Gerald Hylton, 1515 Moles Road, Willis, VA 24380.
The Bolt family would like to extend our gratitude to the Salem Veterans Affair Medical Center and Medi Home Health & Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.