Pablo Mariano Leonardo



October 30, 1937 - May 30, 2021



Pablo Mariano Leonardo of Botetourt County, was born October 30, 1937 in Tarlac, Philippines and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Francisco and Felicidad Leonardo; sister, Fidela L. Dizon, son, Roberto Leonardo; and a daughter, Mary Jane L. Prado.



Mr. Leonardo worked as a photographer, construction worker, and farmer. He also worked at MWR Transportation at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines for 23 years. He migrated to the United States in 1995 and then worked at Hardees' and retired from Friendship Manor in 2019.



Pablo was a loving soul who often put others above himself and family. He loved working in his yard, especially planting vegetables. He was a role model for all of his family and will be dearly missed. He was a longtime member of Jesus the Redeemer Church which is pastored by Ernie Ramos.



Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Pilar Leonardo; children, Amy Lovelace and husband, Fritz; grandchildren, Vicky and Andy Love, Ben Lovelace, Irene Jones and husband, J, Ciera, Brannon, Jerry Leonardo and wife, Nora, Alondra and Alannah, Jimmy wife Melda, Renato and wife Chingky, P. J Jones; son-in-law, Roberto Prado; granddaughter, Jillian, daughter-in-law, Evelyn Leonardo; sister, Carmen Leonardo; brother-in-law, Ely Dizon; sister-in-law, Luz Moulic; and countless cousins; nieces and nephews, Maribel, GiGi, Myla, Vanessa, Ghin and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Many thanks to the Carilion Palliative care units; the Carilion Hospice Care team; Pastor Ernie Ramos, Rorie and John Saddra, Carol Dillon, Mary Wray, Joan Triplett, Teresa and Scott Craighead, Emy, Kevin, and Aries; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.