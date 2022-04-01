Paige Coffey Cirrone



March 15, 2022



Paige Coffey Cirrone took her final bow on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, following a valiant battle against breast cancer. She was 55 years old.



Paige grew up in the Richmond, Va. area and graduated from Marymount School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Musical Theatre from the Shenandoah University and Conservatory. Following graduation, she performed in local productions and traveled with the post Broadway casts of Nunsense and Gypsy before settling in the Alexandria, Va. area.



From an early age Paige was always entertaining family and friends with her dancing, acting, or singing. One outlet was synchronized swimming that allowed her to utilize her many talents. She swam for the Richmond Dolpholinas and was a founding member of the Octopi Synchronized Team.



Her life took her on a journey from Richmond, Va. to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Alexandria, Va., to Roanoke, Va. and finally back to Florida and Cape Canaveral. Along the route she found countless friends that shared her love of the arts and all the ways that people expressed themselves. She found ways to use the arts to help people overcome their own challenges, either mental or physical. By using her love of dance she brought joy to herself and those around her.



Paige discovered surfing later in life. It was something that she and her husband and daughter enjoyed and shared as a family. She and Chris become regulars with the Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral surfing communities. It was not uncommon to see her dancing on her board. Both she and Chris supported many of the Florida Surfing Museum activities.



Paige's greatest love was family and especially her daughter Chloe, who will graduate this spring from North Florida University with a BA in Graphic Arts. Chloe has inherited her mother's love of both dance and the fine arts. They could frequently be seen in Facebook and TikTok videos either trying the newest dance craze or some oldies but goodies.



Paige is survived by her husband, Chris; her daughter, Chloe; her son, Nacho (the dog); her mother, Dorothy C. Coffey and sister, Mary Scott Tuck and was preceded in death by her father, John H. Coffey.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.