Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Palmer Willis Fant
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
Palmer Willis Fant

February 11, 1927 - December 8, 2021

Palmer Willis Fant M.D. died peacefully in Independence, Va., on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, of natural causes. He leaves behind a legacy of service, a life committed to the communities of which he so felt a part, and a family that loved him dearly.

Born in Richmond Hill, N.Y., on February 11, 1927, he was the second son of the Rev. Dr. David Jones Fant Jr. and Sara Rebecca Willis Fant. Drafted to serve in World War II on his 18th birthday, he trained for service in the Pacific and ended up in Germany when the war ended and where he served in the signal corps. Though he grew up around New York City, family roots drew him South where he graduated from Furman University (1950), farmed with an uncle for a few years, and then attended the Medical College of South Carolina (1957).

Dr. Fant worked as a family practice physician in Union, S.C., and there he found two of his profound loves, Sidney Rose Sarratt and rural health care. Dr. and Mrs. Fant married in 1959 and shared 62 wonderful and productive years together.

After completing a residency in radiology at MCSC (1967), Dr. Fant was drawn to Grayson County, Va., and his wife's family's farm. Dr. Fant was the first radiologist in the area and board certified by the American Board of Radiology. During his career, he worked in Galax and Wytheville, Va., and Sparta, N.C., with a vision of providing radiology services efficiently in rural areas.

In 1970, Dr. Fant trained to read black lung x-rays following the 1969 coal mine safety act and traveled to Richlands and Grundy to provide services to miners there. Dr. Fant worked hard on the effort to build Twin County Community Hospital which opened in 1973 and replaced two smaller hospitals. He served in various roles, including Director of Radiology Imaging for more than 20 years and Chief of Staff. Professional offices held included Councilor, Medical Society of Virginia, and Board Member, Southwestern Virginia Medical Society. Dr. Fant was a Fellow of the American Society of Radiology and served as President and Secretary-Treasurer of its Virginia Chapter.

Civic engagement was also a high priority for Dr. Fant. He served on both the Grayson County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission. As President of the Elk Creek Ruritan Club, he spearheaded efforts to start the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and, later, while a Supervisor, a Volunteer Rescue Squad in Independence. He was a Mason, a member of Sons of the American Revolution, and a Shriner.

Dr. Fant was curious, and enjoyed talking with neighbors and colleagues, working outside or on projects at the farm, and singing in the choir at Lebanon United Methodist Church. As the son of a minister, he learned early about faith and continued to study, teach Sunday School, and share his beliefs throughout his life, providing a Christian example for many. His harmonica often came out at family gatherings, and he delighted in hearing his family play and sing.

Dr. Fant is survived by his beloved wife Sidney Rose; daughters Rebecca Fant (John Alday) of Charlotte, N.C., and Mary Fant Donnan (Robert "Bob" Donnan) of Covington, Va.; sons Col. John Fant (Lt. Col. Brenda Bonk) of Elk Creek, Va., and David Fant (Dr. Vanessa Sturgill Fant) of Galax, Va.; and ten grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek where he was a member for almost 55 years. He was buried at the Fulton Family Cemetery at Summerfield Farm. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to one of the organizations in which Dr. Fant was very interested (see www.ReinsSturdivantFuneralHome.net/obit) or to a charity of your choice.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
Mrs. Fant and Children, Just found out about the passing of your precious Husband & Father. He was a great man and gentleman. Prayers for you today . Tommy, Rebecca and Dina Jackson
dina Jackson
Friend
December 31, 2021
We send our deepest condolences to the Fant family. Palmer was a very special person and we always enjoyed our time visiting with you all at Summerfield and Brookside with the Cox’s. Rest In Peace. Love Bill and Virginia
William Filler
Friend
December 24, 2021
I am sorry for your loss prayers for you all...
Drema Crigger
December 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Karen Wingate
Friend
December 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and keeping all your family in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.
Jim and Suzanne Haga
December 14, 2021
Dr. Fant was certainly a strong leader for not just his family but the community as well. He put the needs of the community into all decisions he made in various leadership positions. We all could be guided by his example.
Jeff Johnson
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. Fant. I have fond memories of working with him at Waddell Hospital in Galax. A fine gentleman indeed.
Sandra Eaton
Coworker
December 13, 2021
In Loving Memory.
Julie Simms-Fritze
Friend
December 12, 2021
I am so sorry for the passing of Dr. Fant. All his work for our community will not be forgotten. I pray for each of you.
Butch Reeves
Friend
December 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dr. Fant's passing. He was a special person to work with. My thoughts and prayers aaare with the family!
Linda Weatherman
Coworker
December 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Our thoughts and Prayers..
Kathy T. & Robert Asbury - Hicks Testerman
Kathy Asbury
December 11, 2021
My prayers for all the family. He was a special friend. I recall the great times when he on his harmonica and me at the piano tried our best to entertain. GOD.BLESS, Doug Turner.
H.Douglas Turner
Friend
December 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear this.
What an amazing person and what a remarkable life.
Maria McGuire
Friend
December 11, 2021
Sending peace, love, and sympathy.
Nancy Moga
Friend
December 10, 2021
Our thoughts are with you. What a great gentleman!
Jack and Beth Sproul
Friend
December 10, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Dr. Fant's passing to a greater light. May God be with you all who remain, and hold you close. Much love,
Jane Redd
Friend
December 10, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. Fant. May God wrap His arms around all of you and give you peace and comfort.
Butch Isom
Friend
December 10, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Love and Prayers sent to all the family. My God give you strength during this time! Danny and Melinda
Danny Boyer
December 10, 2021
we are so sorry to learn of Palmer's passing. What good memories we have of the past good times we all had. Wish we could be with you and the family
Colin Campbell
December 10, 2021
A very special and loved family memberlove and hugs to his large family, will be so missed and thought of, a fine man Thinking comforting thoughts for all of youwith much love to my Sidney Rose
Charlene Fisch
Family
December 10, 2021
Mrs. Fant and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Dr. Fant. Lifting you up in thoughts and prayers.
Ruth Neugent Hall
Friend
December 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results