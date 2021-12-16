Palmer Willis Fant
February 11, 1927 - December 8, 2021
Palmer Willis Fant M.D. died peacefully in Independence, Va., on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, of natural causes. He leaves behind a legacy of service, a life committed to the communities of which he so felt a part, and a family that loved him dearly.
Born in Richmond Hill, N.Y., on February 11, 1927, he was the second son of the Rev. Dr. David Jones Fant Jr. and Sara Rebecca Willis Fant. Drafted to serve in World War II on his 18th birthday, he trained for service in the Pacific and ended up in Germany when the war ended and where he served in the signal corps. Though he grew up around New York City, family roots drew him South where he graduated from Furman University (1950), farmed with an uncle for a few years, and then attended the Medical College of South Carolina (1957).
Dr. Fant worked as a family practice physician in Union, S.C., and there he found two of his profound loves, Sidney Rose Sarratt and rural health care. Dr. and Mrs. Fant married in 1959 and shared 62 wonderful and productive years together.
After completing a residency in radiology at MCSC (1967), Dr. Fant was drawn to Grayson County, Va., and his wife's family's farm. Dr. Fant was the first radiologist in the area and board certified by the American Board of Radiology. During his career, he worked in Galax and Wytheville, Va., and Sparta, N.C., with a vision of providing radiology services efficiently in rural areas.
In 1970, Dr. Fant trained to read black lung x-rays following the 1969 coal mine safety act and traveled to Richlands and Grundy to provide services to miners there. Dr. Fant worked hard on the effort to build Twin County Community Hospital which opened in 1973 and replaced two smaller hospitals. He served in various roles, including Director of Radiology Imaging for more than 20 years and Chief of Staff. Professional offices held included Councilor, Medical Society of Virginia, and Board Member, Southwestern Virginia Medical Society. Dr. Fant was a Fellow of the American Society of Radiology and served as President and Secretary-Treasurer of its Virginia Chapter.
Civic engagement was also a high priority for Dr. Fant. He served on both the Grayson County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission. As President of the Elk Creek Ruritan Club, he spearheaded efforts to start the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and, later, while a Supervisor, a Volunteer Rescue Squad in Independence. He was a Mason, a member of Sons of the American Revolution, and a Shriner.
Dr. Fant was curious, and enjoyed talking with neighbors and colleagues, working outside or on projects at the farm, and singing in the choir at Lebanon United Methodist Church. As the son of a minister, he learned early about faith and continued to study, teach Sunday School, and share his beliefs throughout his life, providing a Christian example for many. His harmonica often came out at family gatherings, and he delighted in hearing his family play and sing.
Dr. Fant is survived by his beloved wife Sidney Rose; daughters Rebecca Fant (John Alday) of Charlotte, N.C., and Mary Fant Donnan (Robert "Bob" Donnan) of Covington, Va.; sons Col. John Fant (Lt. Col. Brenda Bonk) of Elk Creek, Va., and David Fant (Dr. Vanessa Sturgill Fant) of Galax, Va.; and ten grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek where he was a member for almost 55 years. He was buried at the Fulton Family Cemetery at Summerfield Farm. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to one of the organizations in which Dr. Fant was very interested (see www.ReinsSturdivantFuneralHome.net/obit
) or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.