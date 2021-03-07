Pamela Lea Williams Braxton



May 21, 1954 - March 4, 2021



Pamela Lea Williams Braxton, 66, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on May 21, 1954, to the late George Hammond "Ham" Williams and Rebecca Elizabeth Salmon Williams. Also preceding her in death was her beloved brother, the Rev. George H. "Tex" Williams Jr. She is survived by her son, Larry Braxton Jr.; daughter, Katie Braxton Torres (Ivan); daughter, Che'rie Braxton; and a host of family and friends.



She was a vibrant soul and her joy came from the Lord. She was a witness to the Gospel of Christ thru various talents. She was a founding member of the family gospel singing group Fishers of Men. She loved publishing sermons, Bible studies, brochures, song books, and poetry. Owner of The Lighthouse Ministries and bookstore, she ministered to the community through Biblical resources, books, gifts, graphic design and print art. She was also a leader of a motivational health and wellness group. Her favorite Scripture was Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV. Her fierce love of her family was a true mother's love, and she will be greatly missed. We love you Mom. The most important thing she would want you to know as you read this, or through her life: Do you know Jesus Christ as your Lord & Savior? Romans 10:9 KJV, John 14:6 KJV.



Pamela's Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Simpson Funeral Home followed by interment at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will accept visitors on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home.



In addition to flowers, the family is grateful for your contributions, blessings, and prayers.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road (540)366-0707



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.