Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela Lea Williams Braxton
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Pamela Lea Williams Braxton

May 21, 1954 - March 4, 2021

Pamela Lea Williams Braxton, 66, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in Roanoke, Va., on May 21, 1954, to the late George Hammond "Ham" Williams and Rebecca Elizabeth Salmon Williams. Also preceding her in death was her beloved brother, the Rev. George H. "Tex" Williams Jr. She is survived by her son, Larry Braxton Jr.; daughter, Katie Braxton Torres (Ivan); daughter, Che'rie Braxton; and a host of family and friends.

She was a vibrant soul and her joy came from the Lord. She was a witness to the Gospel of Christ thru various talents. She was a founding member of the family gospel singing group Fishers of Men. She loved publishing sermons, Bible studies, brochures, song books, and poetry. Owner of The Lighthouse Ministries and bookstore, she ministered to the community through Biblical resources, books, gifts, graphic design and print art. She was also a leader of a motivational health and wellness group. Her favorite Scripture was Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV. Her fierce love of her family was a true mother's love, and she will be greatly missed. We love you Mom. The most important thing she would want you to know as you read this, or through her life: Do you know Jesus Christ as your Lord & Savior? Romans 10:9 KJV, John 14:6 KJV.

Pamela's Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Simpson Funeral Home followed by interment at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will accept visitors on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home.

In addition to flowers, the family is grateful for your contributions, blessings, and prayers.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road (540)366-0707
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Your Mom was always kind to me. I worked with her at the Main Office. She was a very good listener too. I´m so sorry for your loss. I´m thankful she knew Christ and is now walking the streets of gold.
Chrystie Wright
March 8, 2021
A very nice person worked with her at USPS Prayers for the family.
Deborah Kessler
March 8, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Pam´s passing. She was a precious friend and one of the first friends we made when we moved to Roanoke. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Mitchell & Martha Mason
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results