Pamela Antoinette Cabbler-Tampubolon
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Pamela Antoinette Cabbler-Tampubolon

June 24, 1944 - September 17, 2021

Pamela Antoinette Cabbler-Tampubolon, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Cross Road Memorial Gardens, Evington, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love Prentest jr,Andrew,Chasity Cabbler
Chasity Cabbler
Family
September 23, 2021
Send our condolences to the family. You are in our prayers.
Monique Cummingham_Cavins
Friend
September 22, 2021
Praying for peace and comfort for the family.
Wanda B Hensley
Other
September 22, 2021
Ride high with angels u gain your wing.
Maxine Ebron
Friend
September 22, 2021
U were a great person had so much fun with u back in the day you had a beautiful heart very caring and generous may u sleep in peace your job here is finish God wanted you home always have love for u friend.
Maxine Ebron
Friend
September 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Melissa, Roger, Kateri & Joe Hewitt
September 22, 2021
Pamela, I will miss you always, my friend, my buddy, my sister. Your favorite words to me, "He ain't like that". Love you and will keep your family in prayer.
Dora Campbell
Friend
September 22, 2021
I worked with Pam for years at the VVCC she was a great CNA her heart was so giving whenever I would she her she always gave me a big hug her smile was so inviting she was a great woman she will be missed R.I.P Pam.
Wendy Otey
Friend
September 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dee & Alvin Thomas
Friend
September 21, 2021
To the family - May God be with you during this sorrowful time. I am very saddened by your loss. Pam and I were co-workers at Omirr's Restaurant years ago. May she rest in peace.
Valerie Montgomery
Coworker
September 21, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Cabbler Famliy.
Richard Cotton
Friend
September 20, 2021
I love and will miss my sister Pam, she is in gods hands now along with all the loved ones who passed. Pam I love you so much. Rest In Peace my sister ❤❤
Michael Francis
Family
September 20, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to Pam and her family.
Quandra Bonds
Friend
September 20, 2021
Rip bestie until we meet again I love you alwsys
Renee Lee
Friend
September 20, 2021
