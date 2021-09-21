Pamela Antoinette Cabbler-Tampubolon
June 24, 1944 - September 17, 2021
Pamela Antoinette Cabbler-Tampubolon, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be in Cross Road Memorial Gardens, Evington, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.